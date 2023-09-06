Man claims to save Rs 40K per month after moving from Bengaluru to Hyderabad

A software engineer recently shared his experience of moving from Bengaluru to Hyderabad in a post on X (previously Twitter) and the post has since gone viral. Prudhvi Reddy in his post has claimed that he saves Rs 40,000 per month by just moving cities, reported NDTV.
Reddy added that a family can live contentedly with that money. His post has caught the attention of many internet users.
"Moved from Bangalore to #Hyderabad. Saved 40k per month expenses. One family can live peacefully with that money. Not seeing any point of living alone when my values match with my family's," read the post.
A flurry of comments was left on Reddy's post. While some agreed to his thoughts, others reacted saying, "It doesn't seem to add up."
A user, commenting on the post, wrote, "Living alone is overrated, you end up wasting too much time managing yourself. I don't have to worry about anything else other than my work when I am at home."
Another user wrote, "It doesn't seem to add up. In which part of Bangalore did you stay? Now in which area of hybd? How do you travel? Because metro/bus passes are relatively cheaper. Rent being cheap in hybd is old saying."
"Same here bro, I switched to a remote job and moved home to stay with family, better to use the expense to spend time with family than wasting it in BLR uselessly," wrote another user.
Reddy later defended his post after receiving some unfavourable comments, and the debate on BLR vs HYD spurred his justification.
"This post is not about BLR vs. HYD. this post is more about hometown and remote work. I supported BLR locals in other places, so not ready for BLR vs HYD. Avoid debating down there on this topic," he clarified in another post.