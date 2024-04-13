Man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man died after jumping off the Nayandahalli flyover in western Bengaluru on Friday morning. The deceased is Naveen Kumar, a resident of Sonnenahalli near Jnanabharathi.
According to the police, Naveen, a contract worker with Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane on Mysuru Road, arrived at the flyover around 8.30 am from his house on a two-wheeler, parked it and then jumped to death. Naveen, who was married four months ago, was on the way to work, the police said.
Investigators were yet to ascertain why Naveen decided to end his life. An unnatural death report (UDR) was registered by the Byatarayanapura police and investigations are on, an official said.
(Published 12 April 2024, 20:51 IST)