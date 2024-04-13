Man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover in Bengaluru

According to the police, Naveen, a contract worker with Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane on Mysuru Road, arrived at the flyover around 8.30 am from his house on a two-wheeler, parked it and then jumped to death. Naveen, who was married four months ago, was on the way to work, the police said.