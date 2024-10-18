Man kills wife, her alleged lover, then dies by suicide in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his 33-year-old wife and her suspected lover before dying by suicide, the police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident took place between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning at an under-construction building near Brigade Gardenia apartment, under the Konanakunte police station limits.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect, Pulusu Golla, struck his wife Pulusu Lakshmi and Ganesh Kumar on their heads with a wooden log, killing them instantly. He then reportedly hung himself around 4 am on Thursday.</p>.Man kills wife, paramour with log in Bengaluru, then dies by suicide.<p>All three were construction workers from Andhra Pradesh and lived on-site at the building where they were employed.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar noted that the suspected motive was Golla’s belief that his wife was having an affair. “Following the murders, he called his sister-in-law, confessed to the crime, and indicated he planned to end his own life, too,” Jagalasar stated. Police suspect Golla confronted the duo about his suspicions, leading to arguments.</p>.<p>The Konanakunte police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway, with officers gathering eyewitness accounts and technical evidence.</p>