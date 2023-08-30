Home
Man mowed down by bus near Bengaluru's Lalbagh

Manjunath M of Ambedkar Nagar was crossing Lalbagh Fort Road when the bus struck him down around 10 pm.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 22:22 IST

A 28-year-old pedestrian was mowed down by a private bus on Monday near Basappa Circle in South Bengaluru, police officials said. 

Manjunath M of Ambedkar Nagar was crossing Lalbagh Fort Road when the bus struck him down around 10 pm. The suspect, Muttukumar, who worked for Srinivasa Travels, allegedly drove the bus at a high speed. He has been booked for rash and negligent driving. 

Mishap victim dies

In another incident, a 57-year-old woman died on Tuesday, nearly three months after being run over by a BMTC bus.  

Shivamma fell out of a moving electric bus at the Kengeri Bus Terminal on June 9. The bus ran over her leg, resulting in severe bleeding. She was admitted to Victoria Hospital and died on Tuesday, police said. 

(Published 29 August 2023, 22:22 IST)
