Man 'not in his senses' assaults nurses, bites doctor's shoulder in Bengaluru hospital

Dr Nagendrappa, the hospital MD, said that the man was brought in by the local police around 8:30 pm, bleeding profusely from head and facial injuries.

Ashish reportedly flew into a rage while being treated, hitting two nurses a few times.

"He smashed a bucket on the head of a housekeeping staff member who tried to intervene. She suffered some bleeding. He did not seem in his senses," Dr Nagendrappa told DH.

Rasauli then picked up a few surgical items from a tray near his bed and chased the three people from the ward when Dr Nagendrappa tried to intervene.

"They ran out of the room and I tried to stop him but he slashed my upper lip with a pair of scissors and bit my shoulder. I had to undergo three stitches," Dr Nagendrappa said, adding that police officers waited outside the hospital to take Ashish into custody after treatment.

A snippet of CCTV footage from the hospital corridor purportedly shows Rasauli rushing out of a room and chasing people before attacking the hospital MD. Several people rushed to hold him down as he struggled on the hospital floor.

Rasauli was sedated and handcuffed to the bed before getting about 10 stitches for his wounds.