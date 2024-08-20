Man 'not in his senses' assaults nurses, bites doctor's shoulder in Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru: A Nepalese man allegedly "not in his senses" physically assaulted the staff of a multi-speciality hospital on Bengaluru's southern outskirts, officials said.
The incident occurred on Monday night at the Sri Sai Multispeciality Hospital, Bettadasanapura, when the man, identified as Ashish B K Rasauli (32), allegedly assaulted two nurses, a housekeeping staff member and the managing director of the hospital. He was allegedly under the influence of a substance but police are awaiting the doctor's report to confirm this.
Dr Nagendrappa, the hospital MD, said that the man was brought in by the local police around 8:30 pm, bleeding profusely from head and facial injuries.
Ashish reportedly flew into a rage while being treated, hitting two nurses a few times.
"He smashed a bucket on the head of a housekeeping staff member who tried to intervene. She suffered some bleeding. He did not seem in his senses," Dr Nagendrappa told DH.
Rasauli then picked up a few surgical items from a tray near his bed and chased the three people from the ward when Dr Nagendrappa tried to intervene.
"They ran out of the room and I tried to stop him but he slashed my upper lip with a pair of scissors and bit my shoulder. I had to undergo three stitches," Dr Nagendrappa said, adding that police officers waited outside the hospital to take Ashish into custody after treatment.
A snippet of CCTV footage from the hospital corridor purportedly shows Rasauli rushing out of a room and chasing people before attacking the hospital MD. Several people rushed to hold him down as he struggled on the hospital floor.
Rasauli was sedated and handcuffed to the bed before getting about 10 stitches for his wounds.
'Public nuisance on road'
An officer from the Electronics City police station said Rasauli was picked up from Bettadasanapura Main Road after local residents called the police helpline. Rasauli worked in a momo restaurant on Neeladri Road, Electronics City, and reportedly had a history of showing up drunk to work and causing customers nuisance, said the officer.
"The Hoysala (patrol team) picked him up because he was stopping vehicles, hitting car windshields and two-wheeler riders and falling on the road, causing public nuisance. He started bleeding because of his actions so they took him to the multi-speciality hospital," the officer said.
Police arrested him on Tuesday and produced before a magistrate court late in the evening. He has been booked under Section 115 of the BNS (voluntarily causing hurt) and sections 3 and 4 of the non-bailable Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2009.
