Bengaluru man’s family claims he died after police inspector’s assault

Bengaluru: An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from Bengaluru's Southern Division is leading the investigation into the "unnatural death" of a man, following accusations from his family that he was assaulted by a police inspector from the Konanakunte station.
Senior officials said a complaint was received from the district administration on July 17 that Ramaswamy and his family, who are local residents, have been raising objections to the construction of a school and other works on government land within the Konanakunte station limits for several months.
"Police personnel were deployed at the request of the district administration for protection," a senior officer explained. "Ramaswamy was arrested and taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. Due to high blood sugar levels, he was kept in the hospital overnight and was produced in court the following day, where he was granted bail immediately. The events on July 17 were also recorded on video by the police."
Ramaswamy passed away on September 14.
"Autopsy procedures, including videography, have been completed, and we are awaiting a report from a panel of doctors," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).
Given the allegations against the police inspector, ACP Jayanagar has been appointed as the investigating officer.
Speaking to the media, Ramaswamy's daughter claimed they were subjected to harassment and assault.
"We opposed the felling of a tree. They filed a false FIR against us. We were mentally harassed. My father was beaten and then taken to the hospital. After the argument, which took place between 12 pm and 1.30 pm, he was taken to the station around 4 pm and then to the hospital around 9 pm," she alleged.
Published 17 September 2024, 04:33 IST