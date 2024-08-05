Man who jumped in front of Namma metro train was estranged from family, lived off friends, say police

Bengaluru: The 57-year-old man who died after jumping in front of a moving metro train on Saturday was estranged from his family and lived alone, police investigations have found.
Naveen Kumar Arora, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout, was on Platform 1 of the Doddakallasandra metro station in southern Bengaluru. Around 5.45 pm, he jumped in front of an approaching metro train and died from the impact, police said.
The incident led to the temporary suspension of services on the Green Line between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute, which resumed at 8.45 pm. The body was subsequently recovered and moved to a hospital for autopsy and further procedures.
During the probe, police found that Arora was estranged from his wife and children — a son and a daughter — six to seven years ago and lived separately.
"Before that, he was in some hardware business, but had to shut shop,” an official said. “Since he was alone, he used to ask for money from his friends and some relatives and stayed in lodges in Majestic and other areas.”
Following the incident, police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and said investigations are on. So far, no foul play was suspected, officials said.
Regarding Arora’s financial situation and debts, another officer said that “investigations will reveal” the whole situation.
“CCTV footage of the metro station is also being analysed,” the officer said, adding that Arora wasn't accompanied by anyone at the time of the incident.
Published 04 August 2024, 20:58 IST