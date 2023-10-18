Man who jumped off burning cafe sustains multiple fractures

Bengaluru: A massive fire tore through the fourth floor of a four-storey building at Tavarekere junction on Hosur Main Road, near Nexus mall, Koramangala on Wednesday. A police officer at the site told DH that, prima facie, it appeared that the fire originated at the Mudpipe cafe from a generator on the floor around 12 noon. A gas leak from one of the eight cylinders at the cafe is said to have caused the fire, said the police. Within three to four minutes, three cylinders burst, he added.

The person, who jumped from the flames and sustained severe injuries and possibly multiple fractures, has been identified as Prem Kumar, 28, a native of Nepal. He was initially taken to KG Hospital in Jayanagar but was later taken to Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar around 3.15 pm for CT or MRI scans and further life-saving treatment.

Dr Harish, ICU Specialist at KG Hospital, Jayanagar, told DH, that he may have suffered internal bleeding, especially inside his head, as he bled out of his ears and nose after he fell. "He has most likely suffered internal injuries, the extent of which can only be identified after the scans. He had a visible fracture on his arm too. We intubated him and put him on ventilator support before he was shifted," the treating doctors told DH.