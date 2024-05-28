Miscreants attack actor Dhruva Sarja’s trainer near Banashankari

Bengaluru: Miscreants attacked actor Dhruva Sarja’s trainer near Banashankari in southern Bengaluru late on Sunday night, police officials said.
According to the police, the attack occurred around 10.30 pm on KR Road when Prashanth was returning home from work.
Prashanth, 32, sustained injuries during the attack and received treatment at a local hospital.
"The victim was assaulted by two people on a motorcycle,” said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). “A case has been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), and the Banashankari police have begun investigations."
Well-placed sources said that the attack might have occurred due to some dispute over personal relations and so, the victim was reluctant to come forward. However, the probe is yet to reveal the actual motive of the attack.
Speaking to reporters, Sarja condemned the attack. "As a responsible citizen, all I can say is that an incident like this is wrong. We are hurt by this. It is wrong, doesn’t matter if it has happened to my friend or anyone else,” the actor said.
Published 27 May 2024, 22:07 IST