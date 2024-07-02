Missing police constable found dead in well; suicide suspected 

Bengaluru: The body of a city police constable, missing for nearly a week, was recently found in a well in the western parts of Bengaluru.
The body of 30-year-old Shivaraj from Uttarahalli was discovered around noon in a well in the Jnanabharathi station limits. Although police suspect it to be a suicide, an autopsy is being done.
On June 26, Shivaraj’s elder brother Krishnappa filed a complaint with the Subramanyapura police station. He stated in the complaint that Shivaraj was appointed as a police constable in 2020.
"Two years ago, our elder brother Gowrappa’s son Gaurish married a woman from Dharwad,” the FIR noted. “Two months ago, due to some conflict, she filed a case against all of us at the Davanagere women’s police station under IPC Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and dowry harassment."
Krishnappa alleged that the woman used to call Shivaraj on his phone and threaten him. “My brother was hurt by these incidents,” the complainant claimed.
On June 25, around 9 am, Shivaraj left on his motorcycle, claiming he was going to work and then switched off his mobile phone. After looking for him, Krishnappa approached the police the following afternoon and filed a complaint.
The Subramanyapura police registered a missing persons case.
Senior police officers told DH that the missing persons case will be closed, and a case would be registered by the Jnanabharathi police based on the complaint given. Investigations are on, they said.
Published 02 July 2024, 03:38 IST