Mother, son booked for assaulting, abusing pourakarmikas    

Bengaluru: The Byadarahalli police have filed a case against a mother and her son for allegedly assaulting a group of pourakarmikas and using casteist slurs.
The pair face charges under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance 2014 and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.
A complaint from one of the victims, Lakshmi, stated that on September 11, Chandru and his mother, residents of Bharath Nagar in BEL Layout, physically assaulted her and four others while hurling caste-based insults. The complaint also alleged that Chandru destroyed Lakshmi’s smartphone, valued at Rs 33,000, when she attempted to record the incident.
The altercation began when Chandru’s mother became enraged after Lakshmi refused to collect household waste. “We are responsible for cleaning the street. Household waste is collected by auto tippers,” Lakshmi explained.
This reportedly infuriated the family, leading to a confrontation that escalated into physical violence and verbal abuse.
Five pourakarmikas were treated for injuries at the Herohalli Government Hospital following the incident, the complaint further mentioned.
On Tuesday, the BBMP Pourakarmikas Sangha condemned the assault and criticised the authorities for their inaction, demanding justice for the pourakarmikas. “Despite filing the complaint, the police have not made any arrests so far,” the association stated, highlighting the severe risks faced by pourakarmikas in their line of duty.
Published 17 September 2024, 23:10 IST