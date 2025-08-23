<p>Bengaluru: Students of Mount Carmel College (MCC) have launched a social media campaign against the administration, protesting strict rules including a dress code and cancellation of student body elections.</p>.<p>Undergraduate and postgraduate students alleged that the administration has been harassing them in the name of discipline.</p>.<p>"From the first day of classes this year, the management has introduced anti-student policies,” read one post. Another student wrote, “Though we are in higher education, we are being treated like schoolchildren.”</p>.<p>Many posts surfaced under the banner of ‘Collective Bangalore’ (Building a Revolutionary Student-Youth Movement, Bangalore Unit).</p>.IPH launches advanced study institute in Bengaluru to tackle modern challenges .<p>Students also claimed they were humiliated at the campus gates. “Security personnel ask us to raise our hands to check if our tops rise above the waist. This happens in full public view, which is nothing but harassment,” said a student.</p>.<p>Others termed the rules as moral policing. “We cannot step out once we enter campus in the morning and are forced to eat inside. Earlier, if the food quality or hygiene was poor, we approached the student body. But now, the management has decided to not have a student body,” said another student.</p>.<p><strong>College response </strong></p>.<p>Dr George Lekha, college principal, said: "We always had a dress code, and it was part of the academic calendar. Even parents are briefed about the campus culture during the orientation programme. Compared to other institutions, we are liberal. And we are not sure if those posting on social media are our students as none of them have come to me with these issues."</p>.<p><strong>Dress code guidelines</strong></p>.<p>The communication states: “Students must be modestly dressed and well groomed. Attire should reflect professionalism. Smart or business casuals are recommended.”</p>.<p><strong>What's allowed?</strong> </p>.<p><strong>For boys</strong></p>.<p>Allowed: Formal shirts, trousers, jeans, collared shirts without prints, formal/casual shoes, well-groomed hair.<br>Not allowed: Round/V-neck T-shirts, printed captions, ripped jeans, shorts, low-waist trousers, cargo pants, flip-flops, slippers, coloured hair.</p>.<p><strong>For girls<br></strong><br>Allowed: Salwar kameez, churidar, long kurtis, tops, formal shirts, trousers, jeans, formal/casual shoes, well-groomed hair.<br>Not allowed: Sleeveless tops, crop tops, round/V-neck T-shirts, printed captions, ripped jeans, cargo pants, flip-flops, slippers, coloured hair.</p>