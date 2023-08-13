Bengaluru: Multi-level car parking facilities remain unused

Why no takers?

While the BBMP is chalking out measures to put the facility to use, the situation has raised larger questions on the need for such facilities even as the other MLCPs in the city continue to witness low utilisation. For instance, the MLCP on JC Road is less than half occupied at any point in time and the workers at the facility said that they see many of them park their vehicles on the street right in front of the facility. Though the parking facility on KG Road was occupied, workers pointed out that the decision to mark the surrounding streets as ‘no parking’ zones had helped.