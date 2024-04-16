Namma Yatri launches cab service in Bengaluru, promises 'zero surge pricing'

The cab service will be available in four categories: Non-AC Mini, AC Mini, Sedan and XL Cab. Non-AC Mini Cab aims to address frequent misunderstandings between drivers and customers over AC usage, according to Namma Yatri.

The app will soon introduce inter-city, rentals and scheduled rides besides expanding to other cities in Karnataka. It will also accommodate special requests like disability-friendly rides, extra luggage, travelling with pets and trips to public transport hubs.

Cab drivers using the Namma Yatri app will not be charged anything for the next six months. But from October 1 onwards, they will pay a flat subscription fee of Rs 90 per day irrespective of the number of rides.

While Namma Yatri says over 25,000 cab drivers have joined the app, it didn't immediately provide data on the number of passengers using the service. The firm hopes to cover one lakh cab drivers in the next six months.

A spokesperson for Namma Yatri said it recently applied for a licence under the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, and was awaiting a response from the Transport Department.

According to the spokesperson, Namma Yatri can operate cab services during the pendency of the application.

Ola and Uber currently operate without a licence in Karnataka because their licences expired in 2021. They have challenged the rules, and the high court has restrained the government from taking coercive action against them.

Namma Yatri has launched cab services in Hyderabad and Chennai, too.

According to Namma Yatri, its cab service "fully complies" with the new pricing structure in Karnataka, which categorises cabs into three based on their purchase price and bans surge pricing, flexi-fares and per-minute charges.

The fares range from Rs 100 to Rs 130 for the first four kilometres depending on vehicle type. The per-kilometre fare afterwards ranges from Rs 24 to Rs 32.

The launch of Namma Yatri's cab service will give passengers plenty of options. While Ola and Uber are established players in the cab segment, Rapido started offering cab rides in December 2023.

Namma Yatri's auto service, launched in November 2022, has gained popularity because it doesn't charge drivers any commission. It facilitates 1.2 lakh auto rides per day on average in Bengaluru.

Namma Yatri last year introduced two subscription fee models for its auto drivers. They can pay Rs 25 per day for any number of rides or Rs 3.50 per trip for up to 10 trips daily. Rides beyond that will remain free.