Narcotics worth Rs 7.8 crore seized in Bengaluru

In a special drive against drug peddling, the Anti-Narcotic wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) claims to have seized one of the largest drug hauls to date. They have arrested about 14 peddlers carrying nine different types of drugs valued at Rs 7.8 crore. Among the seized substances is Mephedrone, a drug found in the state for the first time.
These arrests and seizures took place over the course of a week, resulting in seven separate cases registered at police stations in Varthur, Banashankari, Vidyaranyapura, Cottonpet, and Kadugodi. Notably, CCB sleuths confiscated 1kg of Mephedrone white powder and 870g of Mephedrone crystals in Kadugodi police station limits.
During the operation, CCB sleuths arrested Oguejiofor Tochukwu Francis, a Nigerian national, who was allegedly involved in importing Mephedrone drugs. He would intricately package and embed them in an ironing table. Investigations revealed that Francis used to import multiple tables at a time, with one of them containing hidden Mephedrone. He would then distribute these tables to customers.
The list of confiscated drugs includes 182kg of ganja, 16.2kg of MDMA crystals, 1.45kg of Hashish oil, 135 Ecstasy pills, 80g of cocaine, 155g of MDMA ecstasy pink powder, and 65g of MDMA ecstasy brown powder.
The arrested individuals include Francis, Suresh, Akshay, Aditya, Sai Chaitanya, Kunna alias Sunna, Jalandhar, Jagadish, Toru Mustafa, and Enimo Peter. Among them, four are from Odisha, three from Bengaluru, four from Kerala, and three are foreign nationals. These arrests were made in seven different cases.
Addressing the press, Bengaluru City Commissioner B. Dayananda stated that the Bengaluru city police will continue their special drive against drugs to address the root of the problem.