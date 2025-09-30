NCRB report shows decline of murder cases in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Murders in Karnataka have seen a slight decline in 2023, as per the latest figures by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). </p><p>The NCRB released its annual Crime in India - 2023 report on Monday.</p>.India records close 4.5 lakh crimes against women in 2023: NCRB report .<p>As per the data, the state reported 1,322 cases, 5.84% less than in 2022 (1,404). In 2021, the state had reported 1,357 cases, the NCRB report noted. The report showed that 88.8% murder cases reported in Karnataka were chargesheeted by the police, leading to trials and further legal proceedings.<br><br>Disputes remained the top motive for murder in Karnataka. Of the total cases, 496 were disputes, of which 302 were petty quarrels and the rest were family disputes (97) and property and land disputes (30).<br><br>The next major motive for murder in the state was personal vendetta (156), followed by illicit relationships (128).<br><br>The report further noted that Karnataka had 55 murder victims below 6 years, 36 in the 6-12 age group, 23 in the 12-16 age group, and 13 in the 16-18 age group, taking the total number of child victims to 127, of which 58 were females.<br><br>The total number of adult victims was 1309. Of this, 402 were women and the rest were men, who were murdered, the NCRB report stated. The total child and adult victims were 1436, as per the data.<br><br>The state capital, Bengaluru, in 2023 reported 206 murders — a 19.07% increase from 173 in 2022. The charge-sheeting rate in the city was 91%, the NCRB report noted. </p>