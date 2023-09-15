New centre for respiratory ailments in Jayanagar

Vaayu Chest & Sleep Specialist Center, a specialised outpatient centre to treat chronic respiratory diseases, was launched in Jayanagar on Wednesday.
"Chronic respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung fibrosis are rising in Bengaluru," said pulmonologist Dr Ravindra Mehta, who heads the centre. Some of the contributing factors include pollution and old age. Greater awareness also contributes to an increase in cases being reported, he said.
"There is a large unmet demand for pulmonary rehabilitation services that can improve the quality of life, and reduce disability and frequent hosptialisation," Dr Mehta added.
Patients with these diseases face problems like chronic cough, weight loss, difficulty walking and doing daily activities. About 20 per cent of such patients are below the age of 50, Dr Mehta said.
The centre will also focus on early diagnosis and management of these diseases, and will offer care for various conditions.