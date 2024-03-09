NIA questions three more jailed terror suspects over Rameshwaram Cafe blast

Bengaluru: Expediting the probe into the bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned three more jailed terror suspects and released two videos of the alleged bomber.

With this, the central agency has questioned four jailed terror suspects over the low-intensity blast that injured 10 people at the popular restaurant on March 1. No arrests have been made, however.

P Prasanna Kumar, the central agency's Special Public Prosecutor, moved an application in the NIA court on Thursday for questioning three suspects lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison. Following the court's permission, NIA sleuths questioned Syed Sameer (19), of Ballari; Anas Iqbal Sheikh, 23, of Mumbai; and Shayan Rahman alias Hussain, 26, of Delhi, on Thursday and Friday, Kumar told DH.