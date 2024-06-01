Nimhans receives WHO Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion 2024

Bengaluru: Nimhans, Karnataka's premier mental health institute, has been awarded the World Health Organisation’s Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024.
The award recognises individuals, institutions and government or non-governmental organisations that have made significant contribution towards health promotion.
Nimhans director Dr Pratima Murthy received the award on Friday during the plenary meeting of the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, in the presence of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Nimahns shares this award with Professor Bontle Mbongwe, Founder and Executive Director of the Anti-Tobacco Network Botswana, and Head of the School of Public Health at the University of Botswana.
The special awards were announced in February this year.
"We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion at this juncture of our institutional journey," Dr Pratima said.
She noted that the award recognises their achievements and validates their vision and legacy. "It reinforces our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and well-being, making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve," she said.
