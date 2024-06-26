NSG conducts anti-hijack drill at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: The National Security Guard (NSG) on Monday conducted a four-hour anti-hijack drill at the Kempegowda International Airport here, in line with the airport’s efforts to enhance security and emergency response protocol.
The simulated scenario involved a hijacked aircraft that landed at the airport, prompting immediate activation of the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee. Trained negotiators engaged with the hijackers upon the aircraft’s arrival, aiming for a peaceful resolution.
In the event of a failure of the negotiations, actions were simulated for the NSG to intervene and contain the threat, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, said on Tuesday.
Technologies like real-time communication systems, advanced surveillance equipment, and anti-terrorism measures were employed during the drill, conducted between 8 pm and midnight.
The drill was organised in collaboration with stakeholders, including the DGCA, CISF, ground handling agencies, hospitals, IAF, police, Air Traffic Services Control, Fire and Emergency Services, local communities, civil society organisations, aviation institutions, and district administration authorities.
Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL, said the exercise was aimed at testing the airport’s response protocols, enhancing inter-departmental coordination, and ensuring preparedness for real-life scenarios.
Published 25 June 2024, 20:25 IST