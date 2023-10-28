Number of voters in Bengaluru up by five lakhs

Bengaluru: The number of voters in Bengaluru has jumped by five lakhs in one year, the draft electoral roll released by the BBMP has revealed.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) data shows that Bengaluru had 92.09 lakh voters as of January 1, 2023, which increased to 97.90 lakh in the draft released on Friday.
Of the 97.90 lakh voters, 50.61 lakh are male, 47.26 lakh are female, and 1,760 are others.
“Our Booth Level Officers (BLO) have surveyed the areas and prepared the draft electoral roll. There have been a few additions and deletions. Considering all the applications received so far, we can say there is a net addition of close to five lakh voters,” said R Ramachandran, BBMP Special Commissioner (Elections).
With 7.06 lakh voters, Bangalore South assembly constituency has the highest number of voters, followed by Mahadevapura (6.18 lakh) and Yeshwantpura (5.72 lakh), the draft electoral roll showed. Shivajinagar has the least number of voters with 1.96 lakh.
The BBMP will conduct a booth-level special registration drive on November 18 and 19, and December 2 and 3 to help citizens register themselves or submit any changes.
Citizens can check their details on the web portal 'voters.eci.gov.in' or the 'voter helpline' mobile application and raise objections before December 9. The final electoral roll will be published on January 5, 2024.
Graduates, teachers electoral roll
The BBMP has also started de novo preparations for the electoral roll of graduates and teachers’ constituencies.
Eligible teachers and graduates can register by submitting Forms 18 and 19 before November 11.
A draft electoral roll will be published on November 23.
Objections can be filed till December 9.
The final electoral roll will be released on December 30.