Nurse found dead in Bengaluru home, cops suspected she resisted robbery

<p>Bengaluru: A 39-year-old nurse has been found dead at her home in southern Bengaluru's Kumaraswamy Layout, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder for gain as her gold chain was missing.</p><p>The deceased, Mamatha, hailing from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, had been living with a colleague at Pragathipura for the past two years. She worked at Jayadeva Hospital.</p><p>On Wednesday, when Mamatha was alone in the house, assailants barged in and overpowered her. They then slit her throat with a sharp object and robbed her of her gold chain before fleeing, police investigations said.</p><p>Citing preliminary investigations, an officer in the know said Mamatha likely resisted the robbery, as a broken piece of her gold chain was found at the crime scene suggested a scuffle at the crime scene. </p><p>The incident came to light the next evening after her family members asked the landlord to check on her when she did not answer phone calls. </p><p>The landlord entered the house with a spare key and was stunned to find Mamatha lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom. He called the police. </p><p>Police have shifted the body for post-mortem and are undertaking further investigations to identify and trace the killers. </p><p>Based on a complaint lodged by her brother Shankar, police have registered a case of murder.</p>