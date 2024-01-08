Of the 26 institutions on Bangalore University land lease, only two seek renewal

Bengaluru: Of the 26 institutions established on the Bangalore University's Jnanabharathi campus, only two have shown interest for renewal of lease.
The lease period of most of the institutions is due for renewal. The varsity has also decided to renew the lease agreement by revising the lease amount, and communicated the same to the institutions. But, as per the information available from the university, only the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University have responded to the university's communication to renew the agreement.
"A majority of the institutions established on the campus belong to central or the state government. We will give them final notice for renewal and if they don't respond, we will write to the state government, proposing termination of lease agreement," said a senior official of the university.
As much as 278 acres on Jnanabharathi campus has been leased out to various institutions. As the rent/lease amount charged was meagre, in 2022, the Syndicate of the varsity fixed the rental at Rs 50,000 per acre and 10% increase every year. Around 23 institutions have been occupying the campus land since 1975 and some were paying just Re 1 per year as lease amount.
The revenue generation of the Bangalore University has reduced after the trifurcation.
"One of the main sources of income was affiliation and examination fees. After trifurcation, the number of affiliated colleges has come down by 50 per cent. It is necessary for us to generate revenue through internal resources," added the official.