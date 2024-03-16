Online game enthusiast stages own abduction to repay debt

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old online games enthusiast staged his own abduction in collusion with three others to demand a ransom from his aunt, but fell into the police net after she filed a complaint.
The arrested have been identified as Jeevan, 29, Vinay, 27, Poornesh alias Preetham, and Raju, 28. All were friends for a long time, according to police.
A senior police officer overseeing the case told DH that Jeevan was an online game enthusiast and had huge debts. He borrowed money from his friends and failed to return it.
"Jeevan and the other suspects went to a bar in Jigani and partied there. To pay his friends and the bill, he poured ketchup on his forehead and sent a picture to his aunt, claiming he was abducted by unknown men,” the officer said.
Initially, Jeevan’s aunt made an online transaction of Rs 20,000 and eventually filed a complaint at the Bommanahalli police station. Police traced the location of the phone and nabbed the suspects within four hours.
Police learnt that they had staged the abduction to siphon off money.
(Published 15 March 2024, 23:14 IST)