<p>Bengaluru: US energy major Chevron said its Engineering and Innovation Excellence Centre (ENGINE) in Bengaluru is supporting the company's global businesses.</p><p>Akshay Sahni, Country Head, Chevron India, on Thursday said the centre supports from subsurface modelling to complex processing facility performance monitoring - underpinned by a strong focus on AI and digital solutions.</p><p>The energy company has inaugurated its new facility in Bengaluru, marking its one year of operations for its ENGINE. Earlier this year, the company said it would invest $1 billion in the excellence centre, which is the largest facility outside the US.</p><p>"This billion-dollar investment is across a period of four to six years. It's on the people, IT infrastructure and technology labs. We have access to high performance computing," he said. Over the last one year, the company has hired over 1,000 professionals.</p>.Students protest at Bengaluru private university to demand HoD's sacking over sexual harassment case.<p>Sahni added that at the ENGINE, domain experts are mechanical, chemical and civil structural engineers. "People who work on these complex processing facilities are strong chemical engineers. They are co-located with AI experts. And the AI experts are also co-located with the cyber security operation technology experts, because a lot of the work we do requires IoT sensors, cyber security and AI solutions. They are intertwined with our domain expertise so that we can deliver these technology solutions quickly and efficiently," he added.</p><p>The centre is a strategic technology hub by co-locating digital innovation experts with advanced domain engineering knowledge. With robotic facilities, digital tools like digital twins and AI, the new hub in Bengaluru makes use of many advanced technologies. With real-time monitoring sitting in Bengaluru, these professionals virtually collect inputs from various physical assets located across countries and validate them.</p>