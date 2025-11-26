<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Wednesday said he, along with senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, would resolve the power tussle issue in Karnataka. </p><p>"Only the people there can say what the government is doing there. But I would like to say that we will resolve such issues. People in the high command — Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and me — will sit together and deliberate on this...We will give the mediation that is required," Kharge told a news agency here.</p>.Karnataka leadership change issue can’t be discussed publicly: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.<p>Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are likely to meet in Delhi in the next 48 hours. After that Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> will be summoned to the national capital, possibly on Friday, for another round of meeting. Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend this meeting. </p><p>The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified in the recent weeks amid murmurs about a change of Chief Minister in the State after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20 in the backdrop of a rumoured "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.</p>.'200% sure Shivakumar will become CM': Congress MLA says high command will decide soon.<p>The talk of leadership tussle has refused to die down, with Siddaramaiah putting the onus on the party high command to put a "full stop to the confusion", even as Shivakumar has said that there is a "secret deal between five to six of us" in the party on the issue of sharing power.</p>