Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Where is Imran Khan? | PTI chief's kin, supporters say no contact with jailed ex-Pakistan PM amid 'death' rumours

In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, Khan's sisters said the violence was “brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation."
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 11:07 IST
World newsPakistanImran KhanPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Follow us on :

Follow Us