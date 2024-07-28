Over 15,000 participants at Krishi Santhe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Over 15,000 people participated in the ‘Krishi Santhe’ and the 34th state-level kite festival and competition held at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK, in the city on Saturday.
A total of 36 teams, including 12 state-level teams, participated in the kite flying festival.
Agriculture Minister and Pro-Chancellor of UAS, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, who inaugurated the fair, said that the event was beneficial to both farmers and the public.
These kinds of fairs offer the public an opportunity to purchase fresh agricultural produce at subsidised rates. Seeds, value-added millets, organic produce, materials needed for plant growth, fertilisers, organic pesticides, handicrafts, sericulture by-products, mushroom products, apiculture products, chemical-free jaggery, and farming-related publications were also available at the fair.
Dr S V Suresha, Chancellor, UAS, along with members of the organising committee Dr T K Prabhakara Shetty, Dr H L Harish, Dr M Chandregowda, and other UAS staff, were present.
Published 27 July 2024, 22:30 IST