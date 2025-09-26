<p>Bengaluru: Fear gripped residents of Jakkasandra in southern Bengaluru on Friday after a five-storey, under-construction building began to tilt.</p><p>The ground-plus-four-storey building was being constructed on a mere 750-sqft plot and did not comply with city bylaws, sources said.</p><p>The Bengaluru South City Corporation confirmed that the building was illegal and had been served multiple notices for evacuation and demolition.</p><p>“We identified the building as illegal during our inspection. The first notice was served in August 2024. Since the owner did not respond, we issued another show-cause notice,” a senior official from the corporation told DH.</p><p>In September 2024, the building owner reportedly sought time to evacuate and promised to demolish the structure without causing inconvenience to neighbours.</p>.BMTC gets new chief as Siddaramaiah drops 7 names from Congress high command's list.<p>“Since they agreed to demolish the building, we did not proceed with demolition. However, it was later noticed that the owner continued construction, including electrical and plumbing works. We issued multiple oral warnings and another notice in July 2025,” the official added.</p><p>Responding to the notices, the owner again sought time and began evacuation in September, according to officials.</p><p>In a statement, the corporation said it would closely monitor the building to ensure it is demolished safely and promptly.</p>