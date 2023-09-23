Parents urge consent for children’s online access

A survey conducted among approximately 2,200 parents in urban Karnataka shows that 95 per cent want parental consent to be introduced for children’s use of social media, OTT/video, and online gaming platforms.
Among the parents surveyed, 45 per cent reported that their children use these platforms for three to six hours daily on average, while an additional 18 per cent stated that the daily usage exceeds six hours. The survey was conducted by the community social media platform LocalCircles among individuals with children in the age group of nine to 17 years, representing 14 districts, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, and Raichur.
Their demand for introducing parental consent aligns with the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which was passed this August.
Of the parents, 63% reported that their children spend more than three hours online daily, while the remaining parents stated that their children spend one to three hours
online.
High OTT usage
The majority (42 per cent) reported that their children spend most time on OTT/video platforms such as Netflix or YouTube. Social media and online gaming followed closely, with 39 per cent each reporting high usage.
Additionally, approximately 39 per cent of parents felt that their child’s use of these platforms was linked to impatient or aggressive behaviour, while another 27 per cent, 25 per cent, and 19 per cent, respectively, believed it was associated with hyperactivity, lethargy, or depression.
Dr Manoj Sharma, who operates the Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic under Nimhans, said, “More than three hours of internet use every day is definitely excessive. If it is linked with behavioural problems, such children must be counselled for responsible use.”
About 70 per cent of parents are of the opinion that parental consent should be required for children below the age of 18 years, while another 18% suggested that the age limit for parental consent could be set at 15 years. An additional 7 per cent proposed an age limit of 13 years.
A national survey, involving nearly 12,000 parents, revealed similar trends.
“After the law was passed, the government has been discussing with platforms about ways to implement parental consent and what the age limit could be. The survey indicates the scale of the problem and parents’ preference,” says Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles.