Parking dispute: Cab drivers assaulted near KIA; one arrested

<p>Bengaluru: A violent clash over car parking near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night left two private taxi drivers injured and their vehicles damaged.</p>.<p>The altercation occurred around 9.30 pm near a tea shop in Shettigere, when a man in a white Hyundai i20 allegedly began honking aggressively at the way their cab was parked.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, a verbal spat quickly escalated, with one of the attackers using an iron rod to smash the taxi's windows and assault the driver, Janardhan, causing a serious head injury. Another driver, Basavaraj KS, who was also assaulted, reported the theft of his gold chain and Bluetooth headset.</p>.Bihar Police arrests prime accused, 3 associates in Patna hospital murder case.<p>Though initial police response drew criticism from local drivers’ associations for inaction, the Chikkajala police later registered an FIR and arrested the prime suspect — 35-year-old Devegowda — who was identified by witnesses. The suspect’s vehicle was also seized.</p>.<p>Authorities confirmed efforts are ongoing to locate another suspect involved in the attack.</p>