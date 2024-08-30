Pipeline bomb threat to Bengaluru school declared hoax

Bengaluru: A school in Bengaluru on Thursday received a bomb threat via email, which the police declared a hoax.
The email from coldghost456@gmail.com was received by the Indian Public School, located opposite Embassy Manyata Business Park in Nagawara, at 6.57 am.
Padmini Raghavendra, the complainant, alleged that an email was sent to the school's email ID from 'Father Kodachi'.
"The email claimed that five pipeline bombs were planted surrounding the school and they would explode on August 29 at 1.30 pm," Padmini, the school’s administrative officer, told the police.
Police personnel, along with the bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot, and after a thorough inspection of the school premises and pipelines, the threat was declared a hoax.
The Govindapura police have registered a case under Section 66F (cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and BNS sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public).
Published 29 August 2024, 21:36 IST