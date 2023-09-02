Private vehicles to be banned on Bengaluru's Nandi Hills stretch

The state government will ban private vehicles from entering Nandi Hills, a popular tourist destination, 60 kilometres from Bengaluru.
It will, instead, operate electric buses to ferry passengers to the top of the hill in a bid to decongest the route and make it safer for tourists.
This decision is in view of the heavy congestion along the route to reach the hilltop, specially during weekends and holidays.
Banning private vehicles is one of the many ideas undertaken by the tourism department to make Nandi Hills a one-day tourism spot in the next six to eight months.
Police have already banned bikes and cars from undertaking the final two-kilometre journey to the hill during New Year celebrations and other holidays.
Tourists can also take the cable car to get to the top of the hill.
It may be recalled that in 2019, a Supreme Court order had banned fossil fuel-operated vehicles in the 500-metre-radius of the Taj Mahal.