<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru hospitals are seeing a growing number of youngsters with kidney failure, often linked to undiagnosed hypertension, diabetes and obesity.</p>.<p>Doctors say many approach them only in advanced stages, leaving little scope for treatment.</p>.<p>Experts cite two broad causes: lifestyle choices and medical issues. Processed foods, chronic stress, smoking, poor sleep, dehydration, and high protein intake top the lifestyle risks.</p>.<p>"Younger people are developing kidney issues from preventable lifestyle factors. Early signs are often silent, so they may not realise there is a problem until it is advanced,” said Dr Nithin J, nephrologist.</p>.<p>Among medical causes, overuse of over-the-counter painkillers, undiagnosed blood pressure, hidden diabetes, and autoimmune diseases stand out.</p>.IAF airlifts kidney, cornea; multi-organ donation saves lives of five.<p>"To avoid such ailments, a basic profile test once in three months — including blood sugar, creatinine, potassium, sodium and blood pressure — is advisable,” said Dr Chandrashekhar, nephrologist.</p>.<p><strong>Red flags</strong> </p>.<p>The rising obsession with protein is another red flag.</p>.<p>While around 100 grams a day is considered safe, doctors warn that prolonged intake of more than 120 grams strains the kidneys.</p>.<p>"Excess protein causes hyper-filtration. Protein leakage in urine eventually leads to kidney failure. Excessive keto or red meat diets also damage kidneys,” said Dr Vishwanath S, HOD and Consultant, Nephrology and Transplant. He added that damage detected early can often be reversed through dietary changes, but advanced cases are irreversible.</p>.<p><strong>Tobacco use</strong> </p>.<p>Tobacco uses further worsens the risk. “Smoking damages blood vessels, reducing blood supply to the kidneys. Tackling lifestyle factors is key to prevention,” said Dr Gireesh MS, HOD and Consultant, Nephrology.</p>.<p>For fitness freaks & high-protein consumers</p>.<p>Protein powders: Increase filtration load on kidneys, causing protein leakage. Risk rises if underlying issues exist.</p>.<p>Creatine supplements: Broken down into creatinine, which burdens kidneys and may mask dysfunction when overused.</p>.<p>Steroids: Raise blood pressure, alter hormones and injure kidney tissue, leading to scarring.<br><br><em>(With inputs from Dr Nithin J, Nephrologist)</em></p>