Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru | Protein powders, painkillers & poor sleep: Youngsters’ kidneys under siege

Among medical causes, overuse of over-the-counter painkillers, undiagnosed blood pressure, hidden diabetes, and autoimmune diseases stand out.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 19:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 19:52 IST
India NewsBengaluruKidney

Follow us on :

Follow Us