Protest erupts against proposed 10-storey high court annexe in Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: Over 50 Bengalureans staged a protest in Cubbon Park on Sunday against the state government's decision to allow a 10-storey annexe building for the high court within the city's beloved green space.
The protest was organised by the Cubbon Park Walkers' Association in collaboration with Heritage Beku, We Love Cubbon Park, and other groups.
Association president Umesh K said authorities target green spaces like Cubbon Park for construction despite availability of spaces elsewhere.
"Cubbon Park is a public space, which cannot be taken away no matter who comes to power," Umesh told DH. " Today, we raise our voices against this encroachment. If this continues, we will unite as a force to protect our park."
Umesh warned that if the construction was allowed, authorities might take five or ten acres, fell hundreds of trees and with it, invite a huge amount of traffic, which has "already messed with the city”.
Priya Chetty-Rajgopal, co-founder of Heritage Beku, voiced the collective anxiety about the dwindling green cover. "The sprawling 300-acre park has already shrunk to almost half its size. If we do not stop these encroachments now, what will be left for future generations?" she said.
Elderly walkers reminisce
Eighty-five-year-old Dennis Walton, a regular visitor to Cubbon Park for over six decades, shared his memories of the place, saying: "It used to be quieter, a true escape. Now, everyone seeks refuge here, especially weekends. This is the only remaining green space, and we must not allow any construction to desecrate this sacred place."
Jyoti Thyagarajan and Supriya Dasgupta, lifelong Bengalureans who grew up cherishing Cubbon Park, echoed the concerns about diminishing green spaces and demanded an immediate halt to the construction plans.
Skaters, cyclists to be affected
Even as the protest went on, skaters and cyclists moved along the greenery, enjoying their weekend endeavour. But the construction plans would severely hit the niche sports since safe and open spaces are scarcely available for free.
PC Mohan, Bangalore Central MP, tweeted: "The Congress government’s proposal to erect a 10-storey annexe in Cubbon Park is an assault on our city’s greenery. Bengaluru’s beloved lung space must be safeguarded, not suffocated by concrete monstrosities. Every Bengalurean must vehemently oppose and stop this green genocide.”
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd, tweeted: "Why are we destroying our Garden City with such harebrained proposals! Cubbon Park must be untouched. No constructions should be permitted."