Puravankara acquires 7.26-acre land in Bengaluru to build Rs 900 cr worth housing project

Bengaluru: Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired a 7.26-acre land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project worth Rs 900 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed about the acquisition of the land parcel in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru. It did not disclose the deal value and also did not share whether the company bought the land outright or partnered with the landlord.

Saleable area of the project will be around 7.5 lakh square feet, with potential sales booking value or gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 900 crore.