Private hospitals unhappy, but agree to abide by dengue test price cap

Bengaluru: Following the state government’s order capping dengue test pricing at private hospitals, representatives of several private hospitals have expressed disgruntlement about the revision, noting that this is not viable.
Dengue test rates for private healthcare facilities was last revised in 2016, where a government circular dated September 12, 2016, capped dengue ELISA NS1 and IgM test rates and the rapid screen test for the dengue panel at Rs 250 each.
Private healthcare providers recently held a meeting with the health department to request an increase in the total test rates to Rs 800 keeping in mind the costs involved. After this recent government order of fixing the rates of each ELISA dengue test to Rs 300.
Many representatives who spoke to DH under conditions of anonymity are of the opinion that this works out at a loss for them, even as they agreed to abide by the order.
Dr Rajashekar Y L, vice president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), noted that the government’s decision to dictate test prices is not viable because it can “compromise quality of testing”, dissuade them from improving their facilities, and not cover for other manpower, infrastructure and consumables’ costs.
“What they can do instead is provide testing kits to private hospitals at subsidised rates of Rs 50 per kit so that other costs can be covered within the decided Rs 300. They can also increase the supply of testing kits to government hospitals and encourage more testing there,” he said.
Currently, ELISA dengue kits are priced at Rs 450 for private healthcare facilities. The government bulk procurement rate for NS1 antigen test is Rs 29.85 per kit and Rs 30.5 per NS1 dengue ELISA kit.
Dr Carolin Elizabeth George, head, community health, Baptist Hospital, also opined that while capping test rates might help encourage more people to get tested for dengue now, it is not a sustainable approach.
“While this might not deal a big blow to hospital revenues any time soon, it cannot be a long-term solution. Source reduction and citizen involvement are paramount in reducing dengue cases in the state.”
Meanwhile, several private laboratories in the city are continuing to charge between Rs 750 and Rs 900 for dengue fever panel tests, noting how they haven’t received any notification to revise rates yet.
The state has reported 6,676 positive cases as of Thursday after 52,214 people got tested.
Published 04 July 2024, 21:35 IST