Railway Board okays Rs 874-cr automatic signalling for Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will instal automatic block signalling over 639.05 km in the Bengaluru area at a cost of Rs 874.12 crore.
Automatic signalling helps boost line capacity, run more trains at shorter intervals and increase the speed of trains.
The Railway Board recently approved six projects related to automatic signalling, the SWR said on Saturday.
According to the SWR, the Bengaluru and Mysuru railway divisions have reported a continuous surge in demand for more commuter and freight trains.
Automatic signalling will help run more trains from Bengaluru to Chennai, Mysuru, Hubballi and Hyderabad. A vital step in modernising and optimising rail infrastructure, it allows the early optimum utilisation of fixed assets such as platforms by ensuring the early clearance of coaching trains from stations.
Trains can depart promptly, reducing delays and improving overall efficiency. In sections where line capacity has exceeded 100%, automatic signalling helps run more passenger and freight trains. The average speed of trains be enhanced as block sections are cleared faster, the SWR said.
Of the six lines chosen for automatic signalling, the SWR has invited tenders for the KSR Bengaluru-Yeshwantpur-Yelahanka section at a cost of Rs 17.51 crore.