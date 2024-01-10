Railway staff launch hunger strike for Old Pension Scheme

Bengaluru, DHNS
Bengaluru: Railway employees in Bengaluru are participating in a four-day nationwide hunger strike for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Members of the South Western Railway Mazdoor Union (SWRMU) have been sitting near the RMS office at the KSR Bengaluru train station since Monday. They want the union government to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and restore the OPS.
KV Raghavendra, SWRMU's Bengaluru Divisional Secretary, said more than 300 members of the union were taking turns to sit on the strike from 9 am to 5 pm daily. The strike will conclude on January 11, he added.
The strike is part of a call given by the Joint Forum For Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS) and the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), according to Raghavendra.