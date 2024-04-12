Rameshwaram blast case: NIA apprehends 2 key accused from Kolkata

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended the absconders in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe blast, ANI reported.
Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were traced to their hideout in West Bengal's Kolkata, the agency said.
While Mussavir Hussain Shazib is believed to have placed the IED in the cafe on March 1 this year, Abdul Matheen Taha is believed to be the mastermind behind the planning, execution of the blast, and the subsequent evasion from the law, the investigating agency said.
The NIA further said, "On early morning hours of April 12, NIA traced the absconding accused Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb near Kolkata where they were hiding under false identities. NIA was supported by co-ordinated action and co-operation between Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala police."
The Rameshwaram cafe blast had left nine injured.
(Published 12 April 2024, 05:19 IST)