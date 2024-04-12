Rameshwaram blast case: NIA apprehends 2 key accused from Kolkata

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended the absconders in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe blast, ANI reported.

Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were traced to their hideout in West Bengal's Kolkata, the agency said.

While Mussavir Hussain Shazib is believed to have placed the IED in the cafe on March 1 this year, Abdul Matheen Taha is believed to be the mastermind behind the planning, execution of the blast, and the subsequent evasion from the law, the investigating agency said.