Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Chennai link found with suspect who used 'fake credentials'

As many as 10 people were injured following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in the Brookefield area on March 1 at 12.55 pm. After initial investigations by the CCB, the NIA took over the probe.

Chennai links

Shazib and Taha had stayed at a lodge in Triplicane, a haven for bachelors in Chennai, from January-end to February 29. “Shazib booked the room using a fake Aadhar identity card and driving licence,” a second police source told DH.

The source said the names of the suspects were identified after they traced the cap worn by Shazib to a shop in a mall in Chennai. The cap, which was abandoned, was bought by Taha in January-end. The Tamil Nadu police stepped into the probe after the NIA requested their assistance.

The source added that Shazib checked out of his room on February 29 and travelled to Bengaluru by road.

As soon as Shazib reached Bengaluru, the investigators suspect that he arrived at the eatery, planted the IED and left. CCTV footage showed the suspect wearing a beige cap, a black backpack, a full-sleeved shirt, dark trousers, shoes, a facemask and spectacles entering the cafe at 11.34 am and exiting at 11.43 am. He was then seen moving around in a BMTC bus. The suspect, who later changed his attire, was last spotted on CCTV that same evening at the Ballari bus stand.

The Shivamogga ISIS module had already been active in Tamil Nadu in the past with its involvement in the murder of Y Wilson, a special sub-inspector of police, in 2020 in the Kanyakumari district on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The source added that Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq, who are accused in the 2020 case, had fled to Karnataka after the murder on January 8.

“They were picked up from Udupi police station on January 14, 2020. This module has been active for quite some time now,” the source added.

During investigations, they revealed that the murder was committed to “create terror” in the minds of the people, following which the case was taken over by the NIA which categorised it as a terror incident.