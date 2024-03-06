Rameshwaram Cafe blast: 'Police now have vital clues, getting close to crack the case,' says Home minister G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the police are pursuing vital clues and getting close to cracking the March one Rameshwaram Cafe low-intensity blast incident.

The police got some vital clues in the past two days, which were promising, he told reporters here.

“Our officers are getting close (to crack the case). Some vital information was received yesterday and day-before-yesterday, which we have taken very seriously. If we proceed this way then we will complete the investigation,” Parameshwara said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.