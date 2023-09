On August 29, Kiran booked a ride from Hosakerehalli to Peenya for his friend, Pavan. After the ride, Pavan paid Manu Rs 100. Manu said the fare was higher. An argument broke out. Pavan said he didn’t have money. He pulled a knife and forced Manu to give him Rs 3,500 in cash. He forced him to withdraw Rs 7,500 from an ATM, police said.