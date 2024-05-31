Rave party at farmhouse: CCB issues notices to more people

Bnegaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday served notices to some more people over the alleged rave party held at a farmhouse near Electronics City.
Telugu actor Aashi Rai, who tested negative, was among the recipients of the notice, while another actor Hema Kolla received a second notice from the CCB. Hema tested positive for drugs.
Hema and 85 others who attended the party on the intervening nights of May 19 and 20 have tested positive for drug use. At least 101 people attended the party, advertised as a birthday bash.
The CCB plans to question the suspects in batches since there are more than 80 of them, an officer said.
Aashi, who claimed in a video that she attended the gathering thinking it was a birthday party and was unaware of the drug use, tested negative to drug use.
The CCB has so far arrested six people over the party, including organisers and drug peddlers.
It raided GR Farmhouse in Hebbagodi and recovered 15.56 grams of MDMA, 6.2 grams of cocaine, six grams of hydroganja, and five mobile phones, besides impounding two cars.
A car bearing the sticker of an MLA and minister from Andhra Pradesh was found at the scene. The CCB is probing who owns the car and how they got the MLA and a minister’s sticker.
Published 30 May 2024, 23:11 IST