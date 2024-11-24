Researchers from JNCASR find better detection route for mpox, HIV-1

<p>Bengaluru: Researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru have developed a novel diagnostic tool for detection of DNA/RNA pathogens like bacteria and viruses, which is said to be better than the widely accepted PCR tests. </p>.<p>The project began as a way to detect SARS-CoV-2 (covid-19) said the corresponding author of the research article Prof Thimmaiah Govindraju. </p><p>“By the time we were successful with the detection of Covid-19, the third wave of the pandemic had already passed. But good thing about this platform is modular. We made use of this technique to improve detection of monekeypox and HIV-1,” he added. </p>.<p>First, the team identified special four-stranded structures (called G-quadruplexes) in viruses like HIV-1 and monkeypox (MPV) and then tailored the molecules that emit light when it meets these G-quadruplexes (GQs).</p>.<p>The fluorogenic molecular probe developed by Sumon Pratihar, Ramjayakumar Venkatesh, Mohamed Nabeel Mattath, and Thimmaiah Govindaraju also delivers more than 250-fold enhancement in detection output upon binding with a MPV GQs. </p><p>“This small molecule is called a light up probe, which by itself will not have much light emission, but after binding to this four-stranded structure that we identified, it lights up,” remarked Prof Govindraju.</p>.<p>“Since the probe is detecting a very specific structure in the virus, the chances of cross-activity with other molecules are lowered significantly. As a result, the number of false positives are also drastically reduced, making this a more precise and reliable method of detection,” he added. </p>.<p>The researchers found that just by measuring the light intensity they can detect MPV and also measure the viral load. </p>.<p>The team has filed a patent on the new diagnostic technology called GQ Topology-Targeted Reliable Conformational Polymorphism (GQ-RCP) platform. Recently, using this new technique, Sumon Pratihar, Vasudhar Bhat S V, and Krithi K Bhagavath led by Prof Govindaraju improved the detection of HIV-1 (type 1) virus, a retrovirus known to be the cause of Auto Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) worldwide. </p>