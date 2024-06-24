Residents urge immediate repair of Kerekodi Road 

Bengaluru: A one-kilometre stretch in Hosakerehalli, known as Kerekodi Road, has been unmotorable for the past two years, but the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to address the issue.
Last week, residents met with BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, requesting immediate repairs.
The road deteriorated further after a couple of rains, with large parts filled with water, making commuting nearly impossible. Not a single inch of tar remains, leaving the road completely covered in slush.
Local residents recall that until two years ago, the stretch was lined with large trees, making commuting easy. However, under political pressure, the BBMP chopped down these trees to widen the road during Basavaraj Bommai's administration. The work stopped once the government changed.
In their letter, residents have requested the commissioner to raise their concerns with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.
The road comes under the RR Nagar assembly constituency.
Published 23 June 2024, 20:18 IST