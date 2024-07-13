Residents urge minister to help revive Banaswadi lake in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Having experienced the water crisis firsthand, residents from three layouts in and around Banaswadi have united for a common cause — reviving a defunct waterbody absent from the municipal corporation’s lake list.
However, reclaiming the encroached and neglected Banaswadi lake, known historically as Chennasandra Kere-2, presents daunting challenges.
Earlier this month, residents of OMBR Layout, HRBR Layout, Dodda Banaswadi, and Chikka Banaswadi met Sarvagnanagar MLA and Energy Minister KJ George with a request to restore the vital water resource for future generations.
Their appeal, bolstered by a petition bearing over 5,000 signatures, including many from children, emphasises the lake’s historical significance.
Old revenue records revealed Banaswadi lake (survey number 211) — measuring about 47 acres and 38 guntas — is referred as Chennasandra Kere-2. The details also feature in mutation registry, village maps and the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) 2015.
The now-defunct lake is located close to Chennasandra Kere-1 in NGEF Layout, which has also suffered decades of neglect.
In 1986, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) killed the lake by forming 222 sites in the 17 acres of tank area. Part of the lake land was reserved for a park, bus stand, post office, and fire department. A large swath of land used for forming the sites is also under litigation, with a private individual claiming ownership of the property.
Local residents spoke on the possibility of reclaiming at least 20 acres of the lake land by restoring the inlets and outlets.
“The recent water crises reminded us of the importance of harnessing rainwater and improving groundwater. Of the 210 BBMP-enlisted lakes, it is disheartening to notice Banaswadi left out. Our grandchildren will question our carelessness, greed and irresponsibility when they struggle for water and green cover,” said Christopher Cruz, who was part of the delegation.
Minister George said he reached out to the advocate general of Karnataka to verify all court cases hindering the revival of the Banaswadi lake. “There has been constant effort to encroach the lake, but I have ensured that a large part of the waterbody, barring the BDA layout, is protected. We are also working to vacate the stay orders issued by the court,” he said.
