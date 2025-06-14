Menu
Results of SSLC exam 2 announced, 27.67% of students pass

Out of the total 3,15,564 students who appeared, 87,330 passed. Among freshers, the pass percentage stood at 30 per cent.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 03:09 IST

Published 14 June 2025, 03:09 IST
