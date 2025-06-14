<p>Bengaluru: The results of SSLC exam 2 were announced on Friday, with 27.67% of students managing to clear the exam.</p>.<p>Out of the total 3,15,564 students who appeared, 87,330 passed. Among freshers, the pass percentage stood at 30 per cent.</p>.<p>According to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), of the 11,818 students who appeared for result improvement, 56% showed better performance.</p>.<p>Among these, several students achieved perfect scores — 82 in First Language, 37 in Second Language, 55 in Third Language, 10 in Mathematics, 32 in Science, and 44 in Social Studies secured 100% marks.</p>.<p>With the addition of exam 2 results, the overall SSLC pass percentage for the year has reached 71.43 per cent. In exam 1, 8,61,800 students appeared and 5,28,263 of them passed the exam. </p><p>Continuing the trend, girls outperformed boys even in exam 2, with a pass percentage of 35 per cent compared to 27 per cent for boys. Notably, the government school students performed better than their private counterparts: 37 per cent of government school students cleared exam 2, followed by 32 per cent from unaided schools and 20 per cent from aided schools.</p>.<p><strong>Four more students score 625/625</strong></p>.SSLC repeat exam: No takers for free coaching in Kalyana Karnataka.<p>The number of students scoring a perfect 625/625 increased by four, including one from a government school.</p>.<p>School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa appreciated the hard work of students and teachers that led to these results. All four students who achieved full marks in exam 2 had also secured a distinction in exam 1.</p>.<p>Among them, Rekha B Bidarahalli of Jnana Siri Jyothi English Medium School, Hagaranuru, Vijayapura, had scored 621 in exam 1; Jayanthi from Government High School Haladi, Kundapura, had scored 619; Rekha S from Adichunchanagiri High School, Shivamogga, scored 624; and Hemalath S from Don Bosco High School, Tumakuru, had scored 623 in exam 1.</p>.<p><strong>Exam 3 from July 5</strong></p>.<p>The Board has announced a timetable for exam 3, scheduled from July 5 to 12.</p>.<p>This exam is for students who received a ‘Not Completed’ result in SSLC 2025 exam 1 and exam 2, as well as for those seeking to improve their results. Regular fresh students who obtained ‘Not Completed’ results in exam 2 will receive fee exemptions.</p>