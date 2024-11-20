Right turn below Hebbal flyover prohibited for commuters from Nagawara, KR Puram

<p>Bengaluru: An average trip through the Hebbal Junction might just ease a little, starting Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has closed the right turn under the flyover for commuters coming from KR Puram and Nagawara towards the city.</p>.<p>Ever since access to the KR Puram flyover ramp was closed for all vehicles by May and the ramp subsequently demolished by June, the traffic police has directed vehicles that wanted to get onto the flyover further away, towards Kodigehalli Cross. </p><p>Vehicles coming from KR Puram had to take the service road below the flyover, take a right turn before the Kodigehalli signal, and join the city-bound traffic on the Hebbal flyover.</p>.<p>Now, even that section will be barricaded to facilitate metro pillar construction work.</p>.<p>Vehicles coming from Nagawara and further down the ORR can no longer take the right turn at the Hebbal Junction. They must now take the straight road towards Bhadrappa Layout and Devinagar Cross, take a left at Kuvempu Circle near the Bharat Electronics Limited, and get onto New BEL Road to reach Mehkri Circle.</p>.<p>While this is likely to ease some of the traffic congestion atop the Hebbal flyover as the volume of vehicles joining the main carriageway from the east will be completely cut off, this will increase the congestion on the ORR and New BEL Road in the west.</p>.<p>To avoid this, the traffic police have also advised vehicle users to reach the city from KR Puram via IOC-Mukunda theatre junction, Lingarajapuram flyover, and Nagawara-Tannery Road. </p>