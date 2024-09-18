Road crash: Four of a family killed, one seriously injured

Four people from a family, including an 80-year-old woman, were killed and one was seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree on National Highway 75 in Kudur hobli, Ramanagara district, on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 4.30 pm when the family of four, who were residents of Bagalagunte in northern Bengaluru and natives of Kunigal, were returning from a funeral in Magadi, according to the Kudur police.
They crashed into a peepal tree at a curve on the road near an oil factory at Bhadrapura Gate. Four people died on the spot. Police suspect that speeding would have been the primary reason behind the crash.
The deceased have been identified as Nanjundappa (56) who was the driver, his wife Sharadamma (50), his mother Bhadramma (80) and his friend Nagaraj (54). Nanjundappa's daughter Kusuma, 21, is an MBA student in Bengaluru. She sustained serious head injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.
Sources noted that Nanjundappa's friend had passed away on Monday so the family had travelled to Magadi to attend his funeral, following which, they visited their village in Kunigal before leaving for Bengaluru on Tuesday.
